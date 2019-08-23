New Benelli 502C Cruiser India Launch Next Year

The Benelli 502C cruiser motorcycle looks a fair bit like the Ducati XDiavel, India launch likely mid-next year

Benelli India is preparing to launch a middleweight cruiser motorcycle in India next year. To be called Benelli 502C, the new motorcycle is highly expected to launch in the local market ahead of the introduction of the Imperiale 400.

The Benelli 502C looks a lot like the Ducati XDiavel, which is something that might attract all those who have been impressed with the brawny looks of the Italian sports-cruiser but aren’t will to spend so much. The 502C gets a skull-shaped LED headlight, LED traffic indicators and LED taillight.

The suspension is courtesy of a set of upside-down telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. The Benelli 502C also gets dual petal-type disc rotors at the front and a fully digital instrument console. The motorcycle is built around a tubular trellis frame and offers a low seat height, a tall handlebar, forward-set footpegs and an underbelly exhaust.

Powering the Benelli 502C is a 500 cc parallel-twin cylinder, a liquid-cooled mill that produces a maximum power of 47.5 PS and a peak torque of 46 Nm. The motorcycle has a top speed of 160 km/h. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. The Benelli 502C will come to us via CKD route.

The Benelli 502C will be a part of the company’s plan to make a strong comeback in the Indian market after its breakup with the DSK brand. The company is now in a partnership with Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group.

So far, the company has already cut down the prices of the after-sales services by a massive 34% to lure the Indian premium bike buying lot. Also, the company has increased the service interval from 4,000 km/4 months to 6,000 km/6 months.