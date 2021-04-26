New Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 – Top 5 Highlights

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 has become the most affordable motorcycle in the Pulsar NS line-up, and will directly lock horns with the Honda SP125 in the country

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle in the Indian market, which has now become the new entry-level model in the Pulsar NS line-up. The newly launched bike will directly rival the Honda SP125 in the country, and it will surely attract a lot of buyers to the Bajaj Pulsar line-up.

Here is a list of the top five highlights of the brand-new Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, take a read to know more about the motorcycle –

1. Design

One of the Pulsar NS 125’s USPs will surely be its styling, since it draws inspiration from its bigger siblings, the NS 160 and the NS 200. This means that the new Pulsar NS 125 gets some sharp styling elements. It features a single-pod halogen headlight with twin position lamps at the front, a muscular fuel tank, an engine cowl, split seats, sporty pillion grabrail, an underbelly exhaust, split-style alloy wheels and a twin-strip LED tail lamp.

2. Colours

Bajaj is offering the Pulsar NS 125 in four different paint schemes, namely Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey. All colours get matching rim stripes for the alloy wheels.

3. Engine

Powering the motorcycle is a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that belts out 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

4. Hardware & Dimensions

The suspension duties on the Pulsar NS 125 are taken care of by telescopic fork up front, coupled with a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. The braking setup consists of a single 240 mm disc brake at the front, and a 130 mm drum brake at the back with CBS tech.

The Pulsar NS 125 weighs 144 kg, has 179 mm of ground clearance, an 805 mm seat height and a 1,353 mm long wheelbase. It also has a 12-litre fuel tank.

5. Price

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is available in a single variant that has been priced at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This means that the new motorcycle costs around Rs 16,000 less than the NS 160, while it costs about Rs 20,000 more than the standard Bajaj Pulsar 125.