New 2022 Kia Seltos Launched With LEVEL 2 ADAS – Details

The Hyundai Creta-rivaling Kia Seltos Facelift is launched in South Korea at a starting price of 20.62 million Won (approx INR 12.57 lakh)

Kia made its Indian debut with the launch of the Seltos and has ever since then been giving stiff competition to its rivals. The Korean carmaker however is now all set to introduce the Kia Seltos facelift in India after the launch of this new iteration in the South Korean market at a starting price of 20.62 million Won (approx INR 12.57 lakh). Check out all the details of this new iteration of the Seltos and what to expect in India.

The new iteration of the Kia Seltos features many cosmetic updates that give it a fresh road presence. These include a new front fascia that now features updated headlights, a new front grille and a faux skid plate. In addition to this, some minor tweaks are also seen in the front bumper.

The side profile largely remains similar but features an updated alloy wheel design. The rear of the car now features new tail lamps and a revised bumper design. In all, all these changes have given a fresh stance to the Kia Seltos and the SUV continues to offer a sporty and aggressive road presence.

The SUV also features some minor updates inside the cabin and now offers an all-black and caramel colour scheme for the buyers to choose from. In addition to this, the buyers can also opt for a midnight green interior colour theme that is only available with the Gravity variant. Having said this, the Seltos continues to offer all the bells and whistles in terms of features and is one of the most feature-rich offerings in the segment.

The new 2022 Kia Seltos is expected to offer similar powertrain options in India. These include a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. The gearbox options too will remain identical to the present iteration.

The major highlight of this new iteration will be the addition of ADAS, thus making the Kia Seltos the first Kia car in India with ADAS. Some of the most prominent LEVEL 2 ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and prevention, forward collision avoidance assist, etc.

Once launched in India, the new Seltos will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.