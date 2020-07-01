New 2021 Kia K5 Sedan Unveiled With More Stylish Exterior

2021 Kia K5 premium sedan marks the arrival of an AWD system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time in North America

The all-new 2021 Kia K5 has been unveiled for North America and it stands in place of the Optima with an evolved exterior and heavily updated interior along with the addition of new features. Underpinned by the N3 architecture, which is also used in the latest Hyundai Sonata, the new K5 is longer, wider and sits lower on the ground with an increased wheelbase.

Following the brand’s new design theme, the 2021 Kia K5 gets a bolder front fascia with a more stylish and prominent front grille covering the entire width, sleeker LED headlamps with integrated Daytime Running Lights, pronounced bonnet with masculine character lines, chrome trim pieces on the roof line extending till the rear, black pillars, and raked windshield contributing to a large green house.

Other highlighting design features are rear glass with glossy black applique to give a fastback stance, full-width LED tail lamps, dual circular exhausts on either side of the diffuser arrangement and multi-spoke machined alloy wheels. In the United States, it will be sold in LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX grades along with the top-of-the-line GT variant that will be added later.

The entry-level trims get a 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower and 264 Nm and is paired with a new eight-speed auto. It will get an optional AWD system later this year for the first time ever. The 2021 Kia K5 GT comes with a 2.5-litre turbo motor that could kick out 290 horsepower and 421 Nm. It will be connected to an eight-speed DCT.

The GT-Line model can go from zero to 96 kmph in 5.8 seconds while the turbo GT variant with a 2.0-litre engine will arrive in a while. The cabin features a raft of new bits including the option to choose between 8- and 10.25-inch touchscreen sizes, natural voice recognition, wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time, UVO telematics, Remote Engine Start and Climate, etc.

With use of new materials the sound deadening has been improved alongside the presence of acoustic laminated windscreen. The active safety technologies include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve and Highway Driving Assist.