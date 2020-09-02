New 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Teasers Reveals More Info

While Jeep is all set to reveal the 2021 Grand Wagoneer concept in the United States on September 3, we do not expect the SUV to hit the markets before next year

Jeep has officially confirmed that it is all set to debut the new 2021 Grand Wagoneer in a concept form on September 3, and the carmaker can’t seem to stop teasing its upcoming flagship offering. Earlier this month, the American manufacturer revealed few images of the concept, partially revealing its engine start/stop button, as well as the “Grand Wagoneer” badging which was followed by the flag of United States of America, all finished in golden colour.

The latest teaser image of the 2021 Grand Wagoneer concept reveals its massive panoramic sunroof. The sunroof is so big, that it stretches out the entire length of the SUV’s roof, which means that the airiness of the Grand Wagoneer’s cabin will quite simply be unmatched.

However, there’s more to the glass roof than just the airy feeling. Upon closer inspection, we found out that the car’s glass roof features a unique mapping overlay. This is actually the map of Detroit city of Michigan. Since the Grand Wagoneer will be showcased in concept form, it is yet to be seen if the map will be carried over to the production version as well.

The second teaser image released by Jeep shows the air vents of the 2021 Grand Wagoneer concept. Apart from the chrome finish, nothing looks too unusual about the vents. However, a silhouette of the Grand Wagoneer with the tag line “EST. 1963” has been placed just adjacent to the AC vent. This emblem pays homage to the original Jeep Wagoneer, which was originally launched in 1963.

Jeep previously said that Grand Wagoneer SUV will be built at the same ‘Warren Truck Assembly Plant’ where the RAM 1500 pickup truck is produced. This also hints at the fact that the 7-seat SUV will have lots of similarities to the pickup truck, including the body-on-frame setup.

Jeep hasn’t revealed any more details about the 2021 Grand Wagoneer concept yet, but we do know that the seven-seat SUV will rival the likes of the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and the Lexus LX in the North American market, upon its arrival.