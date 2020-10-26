Nearly 13,000 Units Of Hero Xtreme 160R Sold In September 2020

Hero Xtreme 160R derives power from a 163 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine developing 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission

In June 2020, Hero MotoCorp introduced the Xtreme 160R in the domestic market and it has ben performing well as evident from its sales tally. Last month, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India posted a total of 6,97,293 units as against 6,00,509 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 16.1 per cent.

Hero held on to a market share of 37.70 per cent last month. After posting 6,639 units in its first full month of June 2020, more than 12,000 units of the naked streetfighter were sold In August 2020. The consistent was maintained with a total of 12,930 units in September 2020. We do expect the Xtreme 160R to continue its five digit sales in the coming months as well.

The Hero Xtreme 160R rivals Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 in the local market and it has become a competitive segment in recent years. The Xtreme 160R was the most affordable model in its space upon launch and it costed from Rs. 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With a slight price hike, it is priced from Rs. 1.02 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.05 lakh for the dual-disc variant (ex-showroom). The Xtreme 160R did surprise everyone when it first debuted back in February 2020 at the Hero World event with a brand new styling and it borrows design influence from the 1.R concept.

The Xtreme 160R derives power from a 163 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection technology to comply with BSVI emission standards. The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and is connected to a five-speed transmission. It is claimed to achieve zero to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

With a lightweight chassis, the motorcycle has a seat height of 1,052 mm and the fuel tank capacity stands at 12 litres. The Hero Xtreme 160R’s features list comprises of an LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, LED turn signals, LED Daytime Running Light, single-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, alloy wheels, rear monoshock suspension and so on.