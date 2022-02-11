Near-Production Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Again Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to go on sale by the middle of this calendar year and it could be powered by a 349 cc air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Scram 411 in the coming weeks and its brochure has also been leaked. The more road-biased Himalayan is one of the many launches the Chennai-based manufacturer might have up its sleeve this calendar year, as the Hunter 350, Super Meteor 650 cruiser and a bobber based on the Shotgun 650 concept could make their global debut in 2022.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been running trials on public roads near the brand’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu for many months now and a couple of latest spy shots reveal its near-production state and here we decipher some of the key details ahead of its possible domestic market launch by the middle of this year.

The Hunter 350 appears to be based on the same double downtube frame as the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350 and the trio are expected to have several commonalities including the suspension bits, brakes and engine. It will more likely use the same 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine developing just over 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The same five-speed transmission could be utilised as well. The Hunter 350 differs from its other two siblings by having a proper scrambler attire and perhaps riding behaviour too. The test mule shows the presence of a tall and wide-set handlebar with minimalistic body panels, retro-themed headlamp and a compact rear end.

Other highlights from the latest spy shots are a single-piece seat setup, side-mounted exhaust with heat shield, black alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks with gaitors, slightly raked twin shock absorbers at the rear, round-shaped LED tail lamps with regular bulb setup for turn indicators and circular mirrors.

The instrument cluster is expected to be a semi-digital unit and the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system could be offered as an option. Speculations indicate that RE is also working on a single-seater bobber variant of the Classic 350, a more affordable version of the Hunter, Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled motor and so on.