Much-Awaited Kia Sonet Compact SUV World Debut Tomorrow

Kia Sonet will go on to become the Korean carmaker’s third, as well as its most affordable offering in the Indian market upon its arrival

Kia Motors entered the Indian market a year ago with the Seltos SUV and then six months later went on to launch the Carnival MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo, held in February this year. While the Carnival was a pretty big launch for the Korean carmaker, the limelight was stolen by the company’s sub-4m SUV concept called ‘Sonet’.

The Sonet will go on to become the company’s third offering in the Indian market, and certainly has a lot riding on its back considering the fact that the sub-4m SUV segment is currently one of the most highlighted SUV spaces in the entire country. The wait for the Sonet is almost over, since the Korean carmaker is all set to reveal the production-ready version of the car tomorrow, i.e. August 7.

We expect the production version of the Sonet to be largely similar to the concept showcased at the Expo, albeit with a few changes to make it realistic. The upcoming car has already been spied on test a couple of times, revealing its front-end design that will consist of Kia’s signature tiger nose grille, flanked LED headlamps, as well as a skid plate.

Apart from that, the Sonet is expected to be equipped with stylish looking diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a boot-width LED bar that connects the tail lights. The company also recently displayed the official sketches of the Sonet’s interior, which revealed the car’s dashboard that will consist of a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, its vertical air con vents, multi-function steering wheel and more.

We already know that the Kia Sonet will be sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue. With that being said, the Sonet will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine rated at 83 PS/113 Nm; a 1.5-litre diesel engine putting out 100 PS and 240 Nm; and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor with a max power output of 120 PS and a 172 Nm peak torque rating.

The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor; a 6-speed MT for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, as well as an optional 7-speed DCT for the turbo petrol unit. Also on offer with the 1.0-litre engine will be a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), which is basically a 6-speed manual gearbox without a clutch pedal.