Much-Awaited Bajaj Pulsar NS400 To Launch By The End Of This Quarter

The upcoming “biggest Pulsar ever” is expected to be a naked streetfighter and it could be priced under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto is planning to launch a host of new motorcycles and scooters this calendar year. The price announcement of the updated Pulsar N160 will happen soon and it gets a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The other Pulsar N series models will also get similar updates in the coming months.

In recent times, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Triumph 400 twins, the new-gen KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke, all-new Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401. Under its stable, the Chetak gained an updated Chetak Urbane and is focussing on expanding the range of its electric scooter further in the first quarter of the next FY. In addition, a CNG motorcycle and a flagship Pulsar are in the pipeline.

The existence of the “biggest Pulsar ever” was confirmed by Bajaj’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, in an interview back in September 2023. He also revealed that it will be launched in March 2024. In the October to December quarter, the Chakan-based brand outgrew the industry by a big margin and the focus is set on racking up more volumes in the 125 cc plus segments.

The upcoming Pulsar flagship holds plenty of interest amongst enthusiasts as Bajaj displayed the CS 400 and SS 400 concepts a decade ago at the Auto Expo. While no official details are known yet, we expect it to be a naked streetfighter slotted above the NS200 and N250, carrying a price tag of under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

It could be powered by the 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine currently found in the Dominar 400 and previously used by the 390 Duke. Reports do indicate that the new 399 cc liquid-cooled DOHC powertrain utilised by the latest 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X could be employed in the Pulsar NS400 (or N400) with slightly lesser performance numbers.

The overall styling could take an evolutionary approach compared to the NS200 and it could be influenced by the N250 as well. We do expect it to feature telescopic forks, a digital console, a monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability, disc brakes on both ends assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a slipper and assist clutch, etc.