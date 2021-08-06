Most Sold MPVs In July 2021 – Ertiga, Bolero, Innova, XL6, Triber, Carnival

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted 13,434 units in July 2021 against 8,504 units during the same period last year with 58 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited introduced the Eritga many years ago and it received its second-generation back in late 2018. The latest version of the MPV managed to keep the popularity of the old model intact and it has carved a path of its own considering its consistency. In the month of July 2021, the Ertiga posted 13,434 units to lead the way ahead of a number of people movers.

In comparison to the same month in 2020 with 8,504 units, the MPV recorded 58 per cent YoY volume increase. The Mahindra Bolero MPV garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 6,491 units against 4,360 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 49 per cent sales surge. Only recently, Mahindra introduced the Bolero Neo, which is essentially the facelifted TUV 300.

The Toyota Innova Crysta finished in the third position with 6,093 units in July 2021 against 2,927 units during the same period last year with 108 per cent increase in volumes. The Maruti Suzuki XL6, a more premium six-seater version of the Ertiga with frontal changes, posted 4,190 units to finish in the fourth position against 1,874 units in July 2020.

MPVs (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (58%) 13,434 8,504 2. Mahindra Bolero (49%) 6,491 4,360 3. Toyota Innova (108%) 6,093 2,927 4. Maruti XL6 (124%) 4,190 1,874 5. Renault Triber (-8.5%) 2,815 3,076 6. Kia Carnival (54.3%) 358 232 7. Mahindra Marazzo (1295%) 279 20 8. Toyota Vellfire (93.7%) 31 16 9. Datsun Go+ (-77.2%) 13 57

This led to a positive YoY sales jump of 124 per cent. The Renault Triber ended up fifth in the MPV sales charts for the seventh month of this calendar year as 2,815 units were despatched against 3,076 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 8.5 per cent negative volume increase.

The Kia Carnival was the sixth most sold people carrier in the PV space as 358 units were recorded against 232 units in July 2020 with 54.3 per cent YoY growth. The premium MPV had its prices reduced by just above Rs. 3.5 lakh under a special scheme recently and the next generation with radical changes inside and out could join the fray in the near future.

The Mahindra Marazzo finished seventh with 279 units against just 20 units with 1295 per cent growth while Toyota’s Vellfire flagship model endured 31 unit sales and finished ahead of Datsun Go+. The MPV segment could get spiced up with Kia KY’s likely arrival early next year.