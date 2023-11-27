More Affordable Toyota Hilux Champ Pickup Arrives With 3 Engine Options

Toyota Hilux Champ is based on the more affordable derivative of the IMV platform and it focusses more on utility

The Toyota IMV 0 concept was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and it was anticipated to spawn a more affordable Hilux and Fortuner. Now, the Japanese auto major has launched the affordable Hilux under the name Hilux Champ in Thailand. Based on the IMV 0 platform, it retains quite a few exterior elements of the concept and banks big on customisation.

The exterior comprises an upright front end that takes inspiration from the latest Land Cruiser and boasts heavy black cladding, halogen headlamps with LEDs as an option, a slightly angular windshield and a flat bonnet. It looks like a stripped-down pickup with black steel wheels and an emphasis put more on utility. The Hilux Champ can be had in three engine choices.

It has been made available in short and long wheelbase options and customers can choose a regular flat bed or a side-dropping one. The LWB version of the Toyota Hilux Champ measures a length of 5.3 metres and the brand offers over 100 custom choices and different bolts and attachments for easy modification of the vehicle based on utility requirements.

Toyota only sells the single-cab version of the Hilux Champ in Thailand. The cabin does not feature an infotainment screen and has circular AC vents with orange surrounds that can also be seen on the door panels. It gets power windows, two cupholders, and a few storage areas. The IMV 0 platform has been constructed in Thailand and it will find its way to more markets soon.

The Toyota Hilux Champ is available with a 2.0L petrol, a 2.7L petrol and a 2.4L turbocharged diesel engine. The gasoline unit develops 137 hp and 183 Nm and the more powerful mill kicks out 164 hp and 245 Nm. The solo diesel delivers 148 hp and 343 Nm. The transmission options are a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT sending power to only the rear wheels.

The pickup truck costs between TBH 459,000 (Rs. 10.91 lakh) and TBH 577,000 (Rs. 13.71 lakh) and its bookings are open. It will be rolled out of the brand’s production plant in Samrong.