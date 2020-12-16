Tata Nexon With Rolls-Royce Like Starlight Headliner Looks Magnificent

Besides the Starlight headlight, the customised Tata Nexon has also received a new dual-tone interior theme

Tata Motors has been selling the Nexon since late 2017 an it quickly rose to fame as the brand’s top-selling model behind Tiago hatchback. The Nexon received a substantial update earlier this year alongside the facelifted Tiago and Tigor and it has been well received among customers, as it helped in strengthening Nexon’s sales tally in the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV space.

With updated features, a redesigned front fascia and a revised interior, the Nexon also saw increase in power output in the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as it now produces 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The five-seater is based on Impact Design philosophy and its bold design language has often been utilised by custom houses and owner wanting to extract the maximum out of it.

We have seen many attractively modified Nexons over the years pertaining to off-roading or enhancing its overall looks. But, we seldom see the interior getting pampered to new heights. Here we have one such modification as the cabin has adapted some luxury bits and pieces influenced by Rolls-Royce. The British luxury car manufacturer is known for its oppulence inside and out.



And its Starlight headliner does deserve a separate mention for its unique nature. Here someone decided to give a similar treatment to the Tata Nexon and it looks fantastic in pictures. The blackened headliner gets optical fibre threads to give the gleaming effect of a Starlight headliner and we do not know how much it costs except that it will be on the expensive side.

In addition to the Rolls-Royce like Starlight headliner, the interior is done up in tan and black colours with piano black finish for the dashboard and centre console. The flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheels is adorned in grey and tan finish, and the seats get additional cushioning for added comfort. Moreover, the blue ambient lighting can also be seen in the footwell.



The Nexon derives power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The latter kicks out 110 PS maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT.