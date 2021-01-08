Modified Mahindra Thar Looks Majestic With Huge 20-Inch Rims

Check out this customised second-gen Mahindra Thar, which wears a set of pretty-looking aftermarket alloy wheels

In October last year, Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the second-generation Thar. The new Thar was a massive improvement over the last-gen model, in terms of comfort, safety, convenience, driveability, and even off-road capabilities. Auto enthusiasts in India are rushing to get theirs booked, which has pushed the waiting period to over 10 months!

Being a lifestyle SUV, people have been customising the new Thar right after getting their hands on one! We’ve seen plenty of examples of modified Thar, and here, we bring you one more. This model wears a set of beautiful-looking alloy wheels, fitted by KB Tyres, a custom car garage in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The new rims are 20-inch Victor wheels, with a machine-cut finish, which resemble the ones on the current Audi RS7. Apart from that, there are a few other mods on the SUV. The side-steps have been replaced by a pair of aftermarket rock sliders. There’s a front-grille add-on on the nose, along with piano-black appliqués on the ORVMs and taillamps, which are part of the official accessories for the new Mahindra Thar.

The rest of the vehicle seems to be in stock condition. The new-generation Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0L ‘mStallion’ petrol engine, which delivers a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 on MT). The second one is a 2.2L ‘mHawk’ diesel engine, which is good for 130 PS and 320 Nm.

Buyers can choose to have either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, available on both engines. The car comes standard with a 4×4 system, along with a low-ratio transfer case. The new Thar also offers three roof choices – hard-top, soft-top, and convertible soft-top.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is also quite a safe vehicle. It comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt pretensioners (front row), seatbelt reminder (front row), and traction control. It was able to score a 4-star safety rating (for adult and child occupants) in Global NCAP crash tests, which is quite impressive.