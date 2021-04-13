Modified Kia Sonet Looks Stunning With Bright Orange Wrap

Check out this beautiful Kia Sonet, customised by Wrapaholix, which features an Avery Dennison gloss orange body wrap

Kia Sonet was introduced in India last year in September, and the vehicle quickly became one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market. Even though the Sonet has an extremely handsome design, there are plenty of it on Indian roads these days. In order to make their particular vehicle unique in the crowd, some people take the aftermarket route and customise their vehicle.

Here, we have a modified Kia Sonet, which sports an Avery Dennison full-body wrap in gloss orange colour. The wrap job has been performed by Wrapaholix, a custom car workshop based in Delhi NCR, and the pictures were shared on their social media pages. The vehicle looks stunning with the full body wrap, and the front grille has now been painted in gloss black.

The sharp looks of the vehicle go well with the new loud exterior colour. Other than the bright orange body wrap and gloss black front grille, no other changes have been reported on the vehicle. Wraps are one of the simplest yet most effective ways to customise a car, and unlike custom car paint, it doesn’t lower the vehicle’s resale value and is removable as well.

In the Indian market, Kia Sonet is available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol motor, with 83 PS of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque on offer, which comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which is available in two states of tune – 100 PS/240 Nm and 115 PS/250 Nm.

The low-output version of the diesel engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the other one gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The third engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which is capable of developing 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is available with two transmission choices – a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

Kia Sonet is currently priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. Here, it competes with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.