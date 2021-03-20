Modified 2021 Tata Safari Looks Badass Wearing 20-Inch Aftermarket Rims

Check out this customised new-generation Tata Safari, which wears a set of pretty-looking, aftermarket 20-inch alloy wheels

Last month, Tata Motors launched the 2021 Safari in India. The new Safari, regular readers might be aware, is based on the Tata Harrier, with the two SUVs sharing the same platform, powertrain options, and a lot of design elements as well. Even though it arrived in the Indian market just a little while ago, modified examples of the new-gen Safari have already started popping up online!

Here, we have a 2021 Tata Safari which features a simple modification – a set of 20-inch RPM alloy wheels. The mod job was performed by Velocity Tyres, an auto shop based in Ludhiana, Punjab. The wheels feature a 12-spoke design and are shod with Sonar tyres. The new rims fill the wheel arches nicely, adding muscle to the styling of the SUV.

While larger wheels look cool, they usually downgrade the ride quality of a vehicle. However, the suspension of the new Safari is quite supple, which should keep the overall ride quality smooth and comfy. Also, larger wheels with lower-profile tyres reduce the off-road capabilities as well, but the front-wheel-drive 2021 Safari is best kept to the streets so that probably won’t be a problem!

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This is the same FCA-sourced powerplant that also does duty on the Harrier. There are two transmission options available here – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The new-gen Safari offers a lot of premium features, like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity), a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch multi-colour MID), power-adjustable front seats, electronic parking brake, terrain response modes (normal, rough, and wet), corner stability control, disc brakes on all wheels, up to six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, iRA connected car tech, etc.

The price of the 2021 Tata Safari starts at Rs. 14.69 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its closest competitors include the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.