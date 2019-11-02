MK Designs Launches Café Racer Fairing For Royal Enfield Interceptor, GT650

The bolt-on kit by MK Designs made out of fibre can be fitted directly without removing or tampering with any existing Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, GT 650 body part

There is no denying the fact that Royal Enfield has a huge aftermarket accessory list in India. Recently the Faridabad based independent design and fabrication house MK Designs has designed a café racer fairing for the Royal Enfield GT 650, Interceptor 650 that not only looks attractive but fits on the motorcycle perfectly as well.

MK designs took a lot of time to design this café racer fairing and rejected three earlier prototypes before choosing the final design. The good news is that the café racer styled semi fairing is available for both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The MK design cafe racer fairing is priced at Rs 8,490 while it is available at special pre-booking discounted price of Rs 5,990 for a limited time.

The café racer fairing made out of fibre has been designed to fit directly with a nut and bolts without actually removing or tampering with any existing body part. The café racer styled front fairing is also available with a different body colour option for both the 650 twins.

MK designs has not mentioned whether the fairing will help in enhancing the performance of the 650 twins or not by improving the aerodynamics, however, it surely helps in highlighting the retro look of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 have recently received minor updates to improve the safety and visibility. The 650 twins manufactured after October 1st, 2019 feature clear lens headlamps. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer launched the 650 twins in India last year and they became a crowd favourite because of their aggressive pricing.

The RE 650 twins are powered by the same 648cc, parallel twin-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with a 270-degree firing order. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 47 bhp of peak power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed transmission also gets a slipper clutch as standard.