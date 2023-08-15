Mitsubishi’s Hyundai Creta Rival Revealed, Is It India-Bound?

Mistubishi XForce is equipped with a 1.5L NA four-cylinder engine developing around 105 PS and 141 Nm

Mitsubishi has introduced its first all-new SUV in a very long time in the Indonesian market. Dubbed the XForce, the midsize SUV measures a length of 4,390 mm, a width of 1,810 mm and a height of 1,660 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,650 mm. It stands 222 mm above the ground and is claimed to have best-in-class interior space.

The Japanese manufacturer was a well-reputed carmaker in India before shutting doors as icons such as the Lancer, Cedia and Pajero are part of the rich Indian automotive history. With Mitsubishi currently under the alliance wings of Renault and Nissan, the hope for a revival has always existed. While no confirmation has been made, there is no harm in daydreaming.

The Mitsubishi XForce targets customers in the Southeast Asian markets, where the brand maintains popularity due to its range of utility offerings. The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Daihatsu Rocky, Toyota Raize and Yaris Cross, Honda WR-V and others in the highly competitive segment and its reach will be expanded to other markets as well.

The XForce will be sold in South American and Middle Eastern markets too in the near future. The design of the midsize SUV is heavily influenced by the XFC concept unveiled at the Vietnam Auto Show in November 2022. However, the similarities with Renault’s line of SUVs and crossovers retailed in the international markets should not be undermined.

The exterior comprises a sharp headlamp cluster with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a forward dipping bonnet, a sporty grille section with black inserts and an upright Mitsubishi three-diamond emblem, an aggressive bumper, pronounced wheel arches with black cladding, boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps, a prominent spoiler, etc.

As for the performance, the Mitsubishi XForce uses a 1.5L NA four-cylinder engine developing around 105 PS and 141 Nm, and is paired with a CVT. It comes with Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud drive modes and the signature Active YAW control system. The cabin features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an eight-inch digital console, eight-speaker Yamaha-sourced audio, and so on.