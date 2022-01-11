Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept Unveiled With A Striking Dark Theme

Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept, based on Outlander PHEV, will be presented at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon show in Japan

The Japanese automaker, Mitsubishi revealed a teaser for its upcoming concept known as the Vision Ralliart Concept recently and the official pictures have now been released. Based on the popular Outlander SUV, the concept is endorsed as the next era and the next adventure pointing the finger at a possible performance-based variant of the regular lineup.

Back in May 2021, Mitsubishi announced the revival of the Ralliart name but nothing has come out of it significantly yet. The brand has so far released a host of accessories on it for the Triton compact pickup truck and Pajero Sport full-sized SUV in Southeast Asia. The Vision Ralliart Concept may signal a new performance line but no official details are available so far.

The Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept is derived from the Outlander SUV and boasts a prominent body kit with a covered front grille with an aggressive look, restyled front bumper section with lesser ground clearance, new aero elements, Ralliart badge and a set of 22-inch wheels. Other highlights are brake lights similar to F1 cars, redesigned rear bumper and a sporty diffuser.

The concept is finished in a matte black colour scheme with contrast blue highlights but Mitsubishi has not revealed the interior yet. Carrying the dark exterior theme, it could also get a matte black finish to the cabin with the Ralliart badge. Compared to the plug-in hybrid variant of the standard Outlander, the concept is announced to have higher motor output.

In addition, Mitsubishi says the Vision Ralliart Concept has enhanced battery capacity, sportier four-wheel control tuning, etc amongst other improvements. The regular Outlander PHEV comes with a twin electric motor setup and S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) tech with a battery having 20 kWh capacity. The changes meant it will have elevated acceleration, cornering, and braking in all weather and surface conditions according to Mitsubishi.

For greater stopping power, larger disc brakes with six-pot brake callipers are also utilised while the chassis and suspension bits are also expected to be tuned for better performance. The Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept debuts at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon show in Japan.