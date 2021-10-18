Midsize SUV Segment Is The Most Popular Amongst Buyers In Sep 2021

The midsize SUV segment finished on top with 38,199 units last month as against 32,930 units during the same period in 2020 with 16 per cent YoY growth

The Indian passenger car industry endured a massive YoY volume decline of nearly 37 per cent in the month of September 2021. Despite the eve of the festive season, the semiconductor shortage has been a big hammer blow for all the manufacturers are suppliers as production across various disciplines has been hampered big time.

Amidst the auto sector making a strong recovery following the health crisis with increasing demand across different segments, the chip shortage could not have impacted at the wrong time. This brings the SUV segments to the spotlight even more as the midsize and sub-four-metre classes are drawing in good numbers emphasising their rise to fame in recent times.

Except for the midsize SUV segment, all the other major segments posted negative YoY growth. The hotly contested space has many brands vying for the limelight as it features Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Renault Duster, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, etc.

Car Segments (MoM) Sep 2021 Sales Sep 2021 Sales 1. Midsize SUV (16%) 38,199 32,930 2. Compact SUV (-19%) 33,301 41,277 3. MUV (-12%) 24,119 27,448 4. Premium Hatch (-46%) 22,232 40,903 5. Compact Hatch (-69%) 21,768 70,559 6. Entry Hatch (-45%) 17,724 32,371 7. Compact Sedan (-67%) 8,370 25,231 8. Vans (-30%) 7,844 11,220 9. Exec Sedan (-27%) 5,842 7,963 10. Lifestyle Off-Roader (-90%) 3,134 – 11. Premium SUV (24%) 2,351 1,897 12. Luxury Sedan (59%) 269 169 13. Premium Sedan (2%) 227 222

The midsize SUV segment was responsible for recording a total of 38,199 units as against 32,930 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 16 per cent. The compact SUVs did good volumes too as 33,301 units were garnered against 41,277 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 19 per cent YoY de-growth.

The segment plays host to five-seater SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV300. Both the segments combined to register 71,500 units in September 2021 and their popularity is expected to only grow in the coming years as new models are in the pipeline.

For instance, the Citroen C3 compact SUV will hit the market early next year and a Jeep sub-4m SUV is also in the works. The facelifted version of Creta may also arrive in 2022 and the new generation Mahindra Scorpio is also being tested for possible launch sometime next year.