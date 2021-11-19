Midsize SUV Discounts November 2021 – Mahindra Scorpio To Tata Harrier

Check out the best discounts available on midsize SUVs in the Indian market this month, i.e., in November 2021

In the Indian car market, SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity. The midsize SUV segment continues to lure in more and more buyers, thanks to all the brilliant offerings present there. To make things more lucrative, a few midsize SUVs have some brilliant deals and discounts on offer this month, and the best of these are listed below.

Mahindra XUV500 has officially been discontinued in India, and the remaining stock at dealerships is available with massive discounts! A cash discount of up to Rs. 1,79,800 (depending on chosen variant) is being offered on it, along with free accessories worth Rs. 20,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 are also available here.

On Renault Duster, a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are available. Rural bonus worth Rs. 15,000 is also on offer, for farmers and gram panchayat members, but it cannot be clubbed with the corporate discount. Existing Renault car owners can also get loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.

Maruti S-Cross is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 this month. Apart from that, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 as well on it.

There is no cash discount on offer on Tata Harrier this November. However, an exchange bonus is available on it, worth Rs. 20,000 on the Dark edition variants and Rs. 40,000 on all other variants. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available on the SUV.

Best discounts on midsize SUVs – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 1,79,800 (and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 30,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier 0 Up to Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (free accessories worth up to Rs. 13,320 available) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000

On the Scorpio, Mahindra is not offering any cash discounts. Free accessories are available here though, worth up to Rs. 13,320, depending on the variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on the Scorpio.