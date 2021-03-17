MG5 Electric Unveiled; Claimed To Be World’s 1st e-Station Wagon

MG5 Electric station wagon has a claimed driving range of 400 km on the WLTP cycle and is equipped with a single e-motor capable of 184 hp

Based on the Roewe i5, the brand introduced the Ei5 back in 2017 in China and last year, it debuted in the United Kingdom as MG5 EV and MG EP in Thailand. In a similar fashion, it has reached the European continent as MG5 Electric accompanying the Marvel R Electric. It is equipped with a single electric motor capable of producing around 184 horsepower and 280 Nm of peak torque.

On the WLTP cycle, the MG5 Electric has a claimed driving of 400 km on a single charge using the 52.2 kWh battery pack. The British manufacturer has been expanding its electric range across the globe and alongside, an additional 200 dealerships will be opened in Europe this year (more than doubling its existing retail outlets).

Labelled the world’s first fully-electric station wagon, it will appeal to a wide set of customers due to its practicality factor being a station wagon and it has a bootspace capacity of 578 litres, which can be expanded to 1,456 litres when the rear seats are folded. It measures a length of 4,544 mm, a width of 1,811 mm and stands 1,513 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,665 mm.

The Li-ion battery is mounted between both the front and rear axles. The MG5 Electric gets a maximum trailer load of 500 kilograms, roof load of 75 kilograms and maximum drawbar load of 50 kilograms. The charging technology enables an 11 kW rate on an AC charger and fast charging of up to 80 per cent in just half an hour.

The Marvel R electric SUV uses three motors and measures 4,674 mm in length, 1,919 mm in width and has a height of 1,618 mm with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. It is equipped with a massive 19.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connectivity features and active safety technologies, alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

As the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the MG Marvel R has a Vehicle-to-Load power system, which transfers energy to external electrical equipment like air pump, electric scooter, laptop, etc. It also has an advanced AWD system with one e-motor on the front axle and two on the rear axle responsible for 288 horsepower and 665 Nm. This helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds before reaching 200 kmph top speed.