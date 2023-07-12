MG ZS EV Gains Level 2 ADAS Tech, Launched At 27.89 Lakh

MG ZS EV gets Level 2 ADAS tech that works on three levels of sensitivity: low, medium and high, and three levels of warning

MG Motor India has today announced the launch of the updated variant of the ZS EV in the domestic market for an introductory price of Rs. 27.89 lakh as it has been upgraded to offer Level 2 ADAS with a host of new features. The British manufacturer says the set of new features will enhance the overall driving experience by providing assistance, control and comfort in various driving conditions.

The MG ZS EV’s Level 2 ADAS works on three levels of sensitivity: low, medium and high, and three levels of warning: haptic, audio and visual to enrich the ownership experience and safety. The Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) enables hassle-free driving even in congested traffic while the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system enhances safety by notifying the driver of potential collisions and applying automatic deceleration if required.

The Speed Assist System (SAS) alerts and prevents you the driver from overspeeding. Meanwhile, Lane Functions are there to improve safety further by preventing unintentional deviation from the driving lane and the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) reduces driver fatigue by maintaining proper distance from the vehicle in front and adjusting to the speeds accordingly.

Speaking of the new launch, Gaurav Gupta Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said: “The globally successful MG ZS EV brings with it safety and convenience with the introduction of Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) and underscores MG’s commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future. By offering a viable, attractive ownership experience, and an accessible electric SUV to Indian consumers, MG Motor India aims to accelerate the transition towards a zero-emission future and help boost the EV ecosystem in India.”

The battery pack of the MG ZS EV has been tested to meet stringent safety and performance standards while being durable and providing stable battery operation and a better lifespan. It is designed to comply with IP69K and meet the UL2580 Safety Management System and ASIL-D Enhanced Safety Integrity Level rating.

The electric SUV can be charged easily and conveniently through six charging solutions such as DC super-fast chargers at dealerships, AC dast Chargers which can be installed at homes and offices by MG, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance), and community chargers.

The five-seater has a driving range of 461 km on a single charge courtesy of its 50.3 kWh advanced prismatic battery. It gets 8 years battery warranty and helps in achieving a running cost of 60 paise per km. The exterior comprises full LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, and 17-inch Tomahawk hub alloy wheels. It is offered in three variants namely Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. The four colour choices are Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black and Candy White.

The equipment list composes iSmart tech with over 75 in-car connected features, a 17.78 cm all-digital cluster, a 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with 100+ VR commands, a 360-degree around view camera, Hill Descent Control (HDC), six airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-start assist, two-tone interior theme, rear AC vent, etc. The ZS EV uses an eight-layer hairpin motor delivering 176 PS power and helps accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. It has three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.