MG ZS EV Excite Pro Launched At Rs. 19.98 L, Comet Gets Fast Charger

MG ZS EV has gained a new mid-level Excite Pro variant while the Comet EV gets two new variants with fast charging option

Following the introduction of two new variants into the Hector’s lineup, MG Motor India has today announced the inclusion of the Excite Pro variant of its ZS EV with dual pane panoramic sunroof at a price tag of Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level electric vehicle from MG, the Comet, is now available with fast charging options in two new variants – Excite and Exclusive.

The MG Comet EV carries a starting price of Rs. 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier last month, the British car manufacturer reduced the prices of its models due to increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodities cost rationalisation.

Courtesy of the new variant, the 2024 MG ZS EV is retailed in Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence variants at a starting price of Rs. 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The zero-emission SUV boasts more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh Prismatic cell IP69K-rated, ASIL-D and UL2580 battery with a claimed driving range of 461 km in a single charge.

2024 MG ZS EV Variants Ex-Showroom Price 1. Executive Rs. 18,98,000 2. Excite Pro Rs. 19,98,000 3. Exclusive Plus Rs. 23,98,000 4. Essence Rs. 24,98,000

It also offers segment-first digital key locking and unlocking, allowing the owner to start and drive the car without the physical key along with Level 2 ADAS tech. The new MG Comet variants Excite FC and Exclusive FC are sold with fast charging options at a price tag of Rs. 8.23 lakh and Rs. 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

2024 MG Comet EV Variants Ex-Showroom Price 1. Executive Rs. 6,98,800 2. Excite Rs. 7,88,000 3. Excite FC Rs. 8,23,800 4. Exclusive Rs. 8,78,000 5. Exclusive FC Rs. 9,13,800

They offer features such as Electronic Parking Brake, turn indicator integrated DRL, Creep mode, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Disc Brake, Hill-Hold Control, power foldable ORVM, and body-coloured ORVM along with AC Fast Charging options. Speaking of the new launches, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said:

“MG is committed to continuously innovating and offering exciting products to customers at attractive value propositions. After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet. Along with our products, we significantly emphasize on building EV awareness and establishing a robust EV ecosystem to make EV usage more convenient and accessible”

Based on the versatile GSEV (Global Smart Electric Vehicle) platform, the Comet EV comes loaded with features and technologies like a large touchscreen infotainment system offering 55+ connected features including remote vehicle functions like AC start, lock, unlock, and status check, as well as live location sharing and tracking, more than 100 voice commands including 35+ Hinglish commands. MG has installed more than 15,000 charging touchpoints including public and home chargers nationwide.