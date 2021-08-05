MG ZS EV Averaged Over 20 Bookings Every Day In July 2021

MG ZS EV goes on to show the interest of buyers in electric vehicles as it receives more than 600 orders last month

Inarguably, the electric vehicle ecosystem in India is still in its nascent stage. Nevertheless, it is growing at a rather sustainable pace. Since there aren’t many products in this race, there’s no heat of competition. What keep disturbing buyers is if the segment will ever grow into a scalable one? Well, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, has the answer to this question.

Mr Rajeev Chaba recently tweeted, “A lot of people as about EV potential in India, and my typical answer is: People are ready, and they need good solutions/options from OEMs. One proof point: We booked all-time high 600+ ZS EV in July alone!!”

According to Chaba’s claim, MG received over 600 bookings for its only EV in the Indian market – ZS EV, for the month of July. In fact, this is the highest-ever for the MG ZS EV. Well, this also goes on to show that consumers are ready to shift from conventional petrol/diesel cars to electric vehicles.

Talking of the MG ZS EV, it retails in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 20.99 lakh. There are two trims on offer – Excite and Exclusive. The ZS EV looks attractive and has a decent road presence as well. It is nearly as big as the Hyundai Creta, with a length of 4,314 mm, a width of 1,809 mm, and a height of 1,644 mm.

The ZS EV is also a safe car and comes loaded with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, rear disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system, electric parking brake, heated ORVMs, hill descent control, and reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines.

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that sits underneath the floor. Talking of the motor that spins the front wheels of the ZS EV, it develops 142.7 PS and 353 Nm. With this setup, the MG ZS EV offers a range of 419 km on a full charge. Interestingly, it can do a 0-100 kmph run in 8.5 seconds only. Charging time for the MG ZS EV is 6-8 hours via an AC charger. However, the charging time reduces to 50 minutes via a DC Super Fast charger.