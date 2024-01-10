MG Whale SUV Coupe Unveiled With Striking Looks

Expanding its portfolio in the Middle East, MG has launched the Whale Coupe SUV; The mid-size SUV gets a 170 bhp 2.0 litre turbo engine

MG Motor has launched the Whale Coupe SUV in the UAE market and it is aimed at the young urban population. Carrying a youth appeal in its unique design, the Whale is a contender in the mid-size SUV segment. While the prices for each market will be revealed soon, the MG’s latest model will come at a starting price of USD 23,700 (excluding taxes).

Talking about its design, the MG Whale sports a modern stature with the typical coupe-like silhouette. Upfront, we have a large front grille flanked by a set of vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. MG says that the grille is inspired by the Titans of ocean depth.

Towards the sides, a sloping roofline, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles and stylish ORVMs are the highlights. It is important to note that the SUV features a dual-tone paint scheme. The boxy rear profile speaks of its SUV character with a subtle boot spoiler, LED tail lamps with a connected treatment and bumper finished in piano black finish with chrome exhaust tips.

Inside the cabin, the MG Whale portrays its youthful vibe with a dual-connected screen, a large centre console, multi-layer dashboard layout and dual-tone leather upholstery. In terms of features, the coupe SUV gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 9-speaker surround sound system, powered driver seat with memory function and 360-degree parking camera amongst others.

Safety tech on board the MG Whale includes 6 airbags, lane assist and auto brake functions along with the entire set of necessary active as well as passive safety aids. To ensure complete peace of mind for customers, MG is offering a standard warranty cover of 6 years and 2 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.

Under the hood, the MG Whale Coupe SUV draws power from a 2.0-litre high-efficiency NLE turbo-charged engine putting out 170 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The setup is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. As for its India launch is concerned, MG currently has no plans to bring the Whale Coupe SUV into the domestic market.