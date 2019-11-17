MG To Offer Temporary Free Charging for ZS Electric SUV

The services will reportedly kick off in cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and the NCR where MG has set up its charging stations

MG Motor India has officially announced that it will unveil its first electric offering on December 5. And ahead of its launch, the company has now suggested that customers buying the ZS electric SUV will be able to charge their cars in a public charging station for a short period.

The services will reportedly kick off in cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and the NCR where MG has set up its charging stations. The British carmaker is working closely with companies such as Fortum and Delta Electronics to boost the charging infrastructure for electric cars.

The company also recently inked a partnership with eChargeBays for home charging solutions. The company is reportedly expected to provide a three-pin plug with the car for free of cost. This will take about 19 to 24 hours to recharge the battery from 0 per cent.

According to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), the ZS EV will deliver a range of 428km which is marginally lower than its to-be rival Hyundai Kona Electric which returns 452km. The 44.5kWh battery in the ZS will take about six hours to charge with a 7.2kW home charger, which MG will help install at your house or workplace. The company is likely to charge a fee for the installation.

Powering the ZS EV is an electric motor that outputs 145 PS of power and 353Nm of torque. The figures add up to 10PS more than the Kona but 40Nm less. However, irrespective of that the car is slightly faster with an acclaimed 0-100kph time of 8.5 seconds.

Unlike the foreign markets where the SUV is sold with conventional powertrains, MG ha not disclosed any plans of launching a hybrid, petrol or diesel variant of the car in India. The car is expected to be priced around the Rs 25 lakh mark in India at its launch.