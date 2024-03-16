MG To Launch 2 New Cars This Year – Gloster Facelift & Excelor EV

MG Motor India will expand its line-up by launching 2 new cars this year, i.e. Gloster Facelift and Excelor EV

MG Motor recently introduced the MY 2024 range of cars with price revision and minor variant rejig. In February 2024, the SAIC Motor-owned brand managed to sell 4,532 units. With no new launches in its portfolio this year, the company has done a major reshuffle in its line-up. This dry spell will soon end as MG is gearing up to launch 2 new cars in India this year. So, let’s have a look at their details.

1. MG Excelor EV

MG Motor India currently sports two EVs in its line-up, the entry-level Comet and the ZS EV positioned in the premium SUV segment. Both these models are poles apart and there’s a huge price difference between them. Recently, MG trademarked the Excelor EV in the Indian market.

While there are no further details available regarding the upcoming EV, we believe that the company could launch a new electric car which will be positioned below the ZS EV. Earlier, MG confirmed that it will launch a new EV in India in 2024. Excelor is a new name and is not used by the carmaker in any other market.

As per the speculations, one of the models from MG’s current EV range in the international market will likely be rebranded for the Indian market. There are high chances that the upcoming electric car will be an SUV, directly rivalling the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. However, these are just speculations and we will get some concrete information in the coming months.

2. MG Gloster Facelift

MG Gloster will get its first proper mid-life update after its initial launch in the year 2020 in India. The MG Gloster Facelift has already been spied on the road during test runs and will likely launch this year. While the overall silhouette will remain the same, the SUV will get significant changes to the front and rear profile along with a new design for alloy wheels.

In addition to this, minor revisions to the interior layout and new tech features will be a part of the package. Mechanically, it will continue with the familiar set of engine options i.e. 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit is good enough for 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit pumps out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque.