MG Sold 2,608 Units Of Hector In September 2019

MG sold 2,608 units of the Hector in September 2019; bookings have re-commenced and prices increased by up to Rs. 40,000

MG Motor India introduced the Hector in late June 2019 while its bookings across the country began earlier that month. The mid-size SUV has gained good initial popularity and in just over three weeks since the reservations commenced, the Hector attained more than 10,000 pre-orders that sent shockwaves considering the sales slowdown in the industry.

The arrival of the British manufacturer in India had long been sought after and when its first product, the Hector, it did not disappoint the customers. However, the increase in interest and subsequent bookings had led to the brand temporarily stopping the reservations in July and by that time, it reached 28,000 orders.

The SAIC owned company announced that the Hector was sold out for 2019 in order to give the Halol facility some breathing space. With the production ramping up next month, MG has re-opened the Hector’s bookings again in response to the growing demand and about 15,000 buyers are put on the priority waiting list.

The second shift operation at the Gujarat factory will begin from November and it would add 500 more people into the direct payroll for supporting the execution. It has been said that the five-seater’s waiting period currently ranges between three and four months but in reality, it could be much longer.

In September 2019, MG sold 2,608 units of what has been endorsed as the country’s first internet car. Along with the announcement of the re-opening in bookings, MG has also confirmed that the prices of the Hector have gone up by up to Rs. 40,000 depending on the variants as it now costs between Rs. 12.48 lakh and Rs. 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Baojun 530 based SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo 48V mild-hybrid petrol engine making 143 PS and 250 Nm while the 2.0-litre diesel kicks out 170 PS and 350 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed DCT and the latter gets a six-speed manual transmission only.