MG Records 20% Growth In Jan 2022 – Astor, Hector, Gloster, ZS EV

MG Motor India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,306 units in the first month of the new calendar year. This led to a YoY volume increase of 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. In comparison to the previous month of December 2021, MG endured an MoM sales growth of 69 per cent in India.

The Indian automotive industry is reeling from semiconductor shortage and thus production constraints and supply chain issues caused by the health crisis have been increasingly prevalent. The British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC said in a statement that the supply remains affected due to the aforementioned issues.

MG Motor further noted that the demand momentum continues for its vehicles and the situation is hoped to improve in the second half of this year. Late last year, MG introduced the Astor in the domestic market and it competes against five-seater midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.

The feature-loaded SUV is positioned below the Hector in the lineup and the first batch comprising 5,000 units were sold out in minutes. It has been two years since the market debut of the ZS EV as well in India and close to 4,000 customers already exist. The ZS EV was the second most sold passenger electric car in the country in 2021 behind Tata Nexon EV.

It recorded a total of 2,798 units last year as against 1,142 units during the same twelve-month period the previous year with a YoY volume increase of 145 per cent. The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that is claimed to deliver a driving range of 419 km on a single charge and it competes against Hyundai Kona Electric.

Last month, MG also revealed a price hike of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh. To expand its zero-emission portfolio, MG has already announced a new EV in the Rs. 10-15 lakh price bracket. It will go on sale next financial year targeting high volume sales as MG expects to draw more than 20 per cent of its total volumes from it in the near future.