MG posted a cumulative domestic tally of 4,721 units in March 2022 as against 5,528 units with a YoY negative growth of 14.6 per cent

MG Motor India has today announced the sales tally for the month of March 2022 as we step into the new financial year with high anticipation for the automotive industry. The British manufacturer posted a cumulative domestic tally of 4,721 units last month as against 5,528 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 14.6 per cent.

Back in March 2021, MG recorded its highest monthly sales tally of 5,528 units. The brand said it was immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the health crisis and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. MG also noted that it endured a massive volume increase of 69 per cent in Q1 2022 compared to the previous quarter between October and December 2021.

This was driven by the good reception for the Astor midsize five-seater SUV that debuted late last year and the first batch comprising 5,000 units was sold within minutes due to its highly competitive price range and the packed features list being offered right from the entry-level trim. MG says the bookings and enquires are witnessing positive momentum for Astor, Hector, Gloster and the recently facelifted ZS EV.

The 2022 MG ZS EV has already registered a strong booking tally of over 1,500 units within March. Compared to the previous version, it has a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack enabling an improved claimed range of 461 km on a single charge. The permanent synchronous electric motor is also more powerful this time around and the battery pack has IP69K safety rating and UL2580 certification for better durability.

MG offers five different charging options with the new ZS EV: DC fast charger at MG dealerships enabling 80 per cent in just one hour, AC charger capable of replenishing in 8.5-9 hours, AC charger at the dealer, portable charger with a charging time of 18-19 hours when plugged into 15A socket and 24×7 roadside assistance in emergency situations for mobile charging support.

The facelifted electric SUV gets a host of changes inside and out and the features list boasts a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, iSmart tech with 75 plus connected features, leather layered dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear centre armrest, adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, driver armrest with storage, digital key, digital cluster, and so on.