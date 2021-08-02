MG One Midsize SUV Breaks Cover With New Design & Platform

MG One is based on the new modular Sigma platform and is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 181 hp and 285 Nm of peak torque

MG Motor has revealed the brand’s newest SUV christened the MG One in the Chinese market. It comes with noticeable firsts for the British manufacturer as it is the first model underpinned by SAIC’s new SIGMA modular architecture, offering an interior space efficiency of up to 70 per cent. It also becomes the first MG model to follow a new design philosophy that trickles down to future models across the globe.

As for the dimensions, the MG One measures 4,579 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width and stands 1,617 mm in length with a wheelbase length of 2,670 mm. The SUV is presented in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour schemes and one is described as Fashionable and the other Sporty, signified by Alpha and Beta.

Even at the launch event, MG did not divulge the interior of the One SUV. Under the bonnet, the MG One is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 181 hp and 285 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with only a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, MG claims that the SIGMA can support a host of powertrain options, including hybrids setups as well. The all-important styling can be termed as polarising from some angles as the front fascia of the MG One comprises a three-dimensional look with a newly designed front grille and the Fashionable version features a more aggressive stance with the radial pattern. The Sporty variant has a rather subtle appearance and it could be aimed at a different set of customers.

The front grille is flanked by LED headlights in a sleek fashion with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. Other exterior highlights are wraparound split LED tail lights, number plate recess on the sculpted trunk lid, all-black pillars giving a dual-tone appearance with grey coloured roof rails, sporty alloy wheel design, squared-off wheel arches with black plastic cladding and so on. As for India, MG will introduce the petrol version of the ZS SUV and it will likely be dubbed the Astor. It will compete against mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, etc.