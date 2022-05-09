MG Motor Reaches One Lakh Sales Milestone In India

MG Motor India has today announced reaching the 1,00,000 volume milestone within three years of its market debut

MG Motor India has today announced that it has reached the 1,00,000 sales milestone in the domestic market. The British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC stepped foot into the Indian auto scene in 2019 courtesy of the Hector midsize SUV. Dubbed the country’s first Internet SUV, the Hector received a brilliant response amongst customers.

Riding on the wave of momentum, MG introduced the ZS EV and India’s first Level 1 autonomous capable SUV, the Gloster and it was followed by the Astor late last year, which brought personal AI assistant and Level 2 autonomous technology to the table. It has also secured the second position among four-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) as well.

Speaking of the Milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day.”

MG Motor India has successfully integrated 37 per cent of women employees into its workforce including the factory and aims to increase the number to 50 per cent by December next year. The company says it is committed to establishing an end-to-end EV ecosystem in India by expanding charging options and educating consumers on its environmental benefits.

MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 people. While the Hector really set the tone for MG, Astor pushed it forwards by recording a strong booking tally within months of its market launch and it was followed by the facelifted ZS EV this past March.

It uses a 44.5 kWh IP67K rated Lithium-ion battery pack developing 176 hp and 353 Nm. It has a claimed driving range of up to 461 km on a single charge. In the current financial year, MG will more likely launch a new electric vehicle in the Rs. 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom) space as part of expanding its zero-emission portfolio.