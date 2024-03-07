MG Likely To Unveil MG 5 Sedan In India On 20th March

MG Motor India will unveil a new model on March 20th, possibly the MG 5 sedan. Read about the design, features, and other details about the MG 5

Since the global debut of its current-generation model in 2020, the MG 5 sedan has established itself as a strong contender in the sedan segment in different markets across the world. This stylish and practical vehicle offers an attractive blend of features and affordability. Now, it seems like this sedan could arrive in the Indian market as well.

MG Motor India has sent a media invite for the unveiling of a new model on March 20th. The invite doesn’t divulge any details about this upcoming model, but we expect the brand to showcase the MG 5. Will it be the ICE version or the EV version? Well, we have to wait a few days to find that out, so stay tuned till then!

Let’s take a brief look at everything that the MG 5 offers, starting with the design. It boasts a head-turning exterior that commands attention. Its sleek, fastback silhouette exudes dynamism, while sharp lines and prominent creases lend a muscular character. The bold front grille and swept-back headlights complete the contemporary look.

Step inside the surprisingly spacious cabin, and you’ll be greeted by a well-designed and comfortable environment. Premium materials and soft-touch plastics create an upscale feel. The ergonomically designed dashboard houses a user-friendly infotainment system accessible through a 10.25-inch touchscreen. It also gets a fully digital driver’s display.

Ample legroom and headroom, coupled with comfortable seats, ensure a relaxed driving experience for everyone. The MG 5 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to features. It boasts a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a rotary dial for drive selection, and a comprehensive suite of safety features including airbags, ABS, and traction control.

Back in May 2023, MG revealed that it plans to launch 5 new models in our market, with a focus on electric mobility, and it will be investing over Rs. 5,000 crore in India by 2028. The company is looking to explore battery manufacturing as well as clean hydrogen-cell technology, and it is increasing its manufacturing capacity from 1.2 lakh units to 3 lakh units by establishing a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat.