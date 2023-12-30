MG India Planning To Launch 7 New Models – New EVs, Hybrids Likely

MG Motor India is reportedly planning to launch as many as seven new models over the next couple of years

Over the next 24 months, MG Motor India is aiming to introduce as many as seven new models to expand its domestic portfolio. The news has been confirmed at a dealer meet at MG’s HQ in Shanghai, China just days after the JV with the JSW group was confirmed. The dealers were given a preview of a new lineup of models and some of them will be launched over the next two years.

Towards the end of last month, the British brand’s owner SAIC and JSW group penned down a deal for the betterment of the former’s future in India and it results in the Sajjan Jindal-owned company acquiring a stake of 35 per cent. MG does not appear to bring in pure ICE cars to India and sticking by its global strategy, new all-electric vehicles and PHEVs are said to be in the pipeline.

The Gloster has already been caught testing wrapped in camouflage as a facelift model looks to be in the works for 2024 and it will continue to rival Toyota Fortuner in the full-size SUV segment. The 2023 Auto Expo saw MG showcasing a number of concepts and eco-friendly models from its global portfolio and some of them could hit showrooms in India over the next two years.

MG has been rapidly expanding its dealer network to increase its reach across the country and earlier proposed an investment of Rs. 5,000 crore. However, its plans could not be executed as the border tension between India and China exacerbated its woes with SAIC being a Chinese firm.

MG Motor India entered the Indian market in 2019 with the launch of the MG Hector. It was followed by the ZS EV and the Gloster, and earlier this year, the Comet EV was introduced. Reports indicate that MG is working on a compact electric SUV based on the Comet’s platform and it could be introduced by the middle of this decade or in 2026.

Going by the latest report, it could be one of the seven models heading to India over the next couple of years but no official confirmation has been made yet.