MG Hector Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India

The MG Hector is currently priced between Rs 13.18 lakh and Rs 18.86 lakh, while the Hector Plus is priced from Rs 13.63 lakh to Rs 19.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

Launched in the Indian market on June 27, 2019 as MG’s first car here, the Hector received an overwhelming response upon its arrival. While competitors have caught up since then, the Hector continues to perform steadily and has now managed to cross the 50,000-unit sales mark in just 21 months.

Till March end, MG Motor India sold a total of 53,265 units of the Hector, which makes for a monthly average of 2,536 units. As of now, the MG Hector line-up consists of the five-seat Hector facelift that was introduced earlier this year, as well as the three-row version of the SUV called Hector Plus, which is available with both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations.

MG Motor recently hiked the price of both the Hector and Hector Plus by up to Rs 43,000. MG now retails the Hector at a base price of Rs 13.18 lakh for the entry-level petrol variant, which goes up to Rs 18.86 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping Sharp MT diesel trim.

On the other hand, the 7-seat Hector Plus is now priced between Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 18.81 lakh. In contrast, the 6-seat version of the SUV is being offered at a base price of Rs

Rs 17.50 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 19.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim.

Both the SUVs are equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 143 PS/250 Nm, which can be had with a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed DCT or an 8-speed CVT gearbox. However, the Hector Plus is offered with the DCT and CVT options on the 6-seater variants only. This powertrain also comes with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system, but it can only be had with a 6-speed MT.

Also on offer with the two cars is an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The Hector puts up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, whereas the Hector Plus rivals the Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Safari.