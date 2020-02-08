MG Hector Plus To Get 6- And 7-Seat Configurations, Launch In H2 2020

MG Hector Plus will launch sometime in June-August period and will offer 6 and 7-seater seating configurations to give customers a higher practicality

Auto Expo 2020, which is open to the public till 12th of this month, has brought a handful of new SUVs to the market, with one of them being the highly anticipated MG Hector Plus. It was earlier rumoured that the Hector Plus would be sold in a 6-seater layout but it has been told to us that the new model will be available in both 6 and 7-seater versions.

Also, the new model will launch three to six months of time, which means it will go on sale sometime between June-August. The 6-seater version will have two captain seats in the middle row, while the 7-seater version will have a bench setup. It’s worth mentioning here that the regular hector, which has a 5-seater layout, has a bench seat in the second row.

Other that offering more seats, the new model will even have some visual tweaks over the regular version. Most of the cosmetic updates will be found on the front fascia, where the new SUV gets tweaked headlamps, new bumper and a revised grille. This makes the front-end of the 7-seater version look a tad more premium than the 5-seater version.

Other than the updated front-end, the MG Hector Plus will also feature revised taillamps and an updated badge. The regular Hector is the biggest SUV in its category and therefore, the manufacturer has not felt the need to fiddle with the dimensions of the original SUV. Even the engine-transmission combination remains unchanged.

Therefore, the MG Hector Plus will be sold with the three engine-transmission combinations – two petrol and one diesel. However, the exact specifications are yet to be revealed. For reference, Hector’s base engine option is that of a BSVI 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that outputs 143 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed DCT. The next engine option is also a BSVI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol option that comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid variant.

The only engine transmission is that of a 6-speed manual unit. The diesel engine option on offer is that of a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor that outputs a maximum power of 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. In all likelihood, the MG Hector Plus will be have a starting price of Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).