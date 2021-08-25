MG Hector Could Get ADAS Features, Mahindra XUV700 Effect?

MG Hector is likely to get level 2 autonomous safety features soon, courtesy of the upcoming MG Astor, to fight off competition from Mahindra XUV700

MG Motor India had introduced the Hector in our market back in 2019, and the SUV has been enjoying decent sales success here. The vehicle already comes loaded with a lot of premium features, like a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, a large 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, etc. Now, it seems like level 2 autonomous driving tech could soon be added to the Hector.

The level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) will likely be taken from the soon-to-launch Astor SUV. The autonomous safety features on offer will include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, etc.

It should be noted that the Hector is a rebadged version of the Wuling Almaz, which is already available with ADAS in select international markets. Apart from that, there’s a possibility that the AI assistant from the Astor could make its way to the Hector as well, eventually. The addition of these new features will help the SUV stay strong in the face of emerging competition, mainly the forthcoming XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 was recently had its debut, with a lot of segment-first and segment-best features. It gets AdrenoX connect AI tech, with over 60 connected features, along with an upmarket instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system pair. It gets level 2 ADAS as well, and we expect other carmakers to take steps in this direction soon.

Apart from the added tech, we do not expect any other changes on the Hector. It will continue to offer two engine options – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (170 PS/350 Nm). A 6-speed manual is offered as standard on both powerplants, while the petrol motor gets the option for a 6-speed DCT or CVT as well.

The petrol-manual version gets optional mild-hybrid tech as well, to improve fuel economy. Currently, MG Hector is priced from Rs. 13.49 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The ADAS tech will likely be added to the top trims of the Hector, and will demand a significant price premium.