MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Launched At Rs. 21.24 Lakh

MG Hector Blackstorm gets a Starry black exterior shade and black-themed interiors with gunmetal accents

MG Motor India has announced prices for the Blackstorm Edition of the Hector today. Available in a Starry black exterior shade and black-themed interiors with gunmetal accents, the MG Hector Blackstorm carries a starting price of Rs. 21.24 lakh for the 1.5L Sharp petrol CVT five-seater and it goes all the way up to Rs. 22.75 lakh for the Sharp Pro 2.0L diesel MT for the six-seater (ex-showroom, introductory).

The MG Hector Blackstorm is also available in a seven-seater configuration and boasts dark chrome elements for the brand logos, Argyle-inspired diamond mesh front grille, inserts on the skid plates, liftgate garnish and side body cladding finish. The 18-inch black alloy wheels with red callipers are done up in black colour as well.

Other visual highlights are piano black finish to the roof rails, LED headlamps with piano black bezel and smoked connected tail lamps. Additionally, the buyers can get the Blackstorm emblem fitted at the authorised dealerships at no extra cost. The same black theme is carried onto the interior, complemented by gunmetal accents on the dashboard and centre console.

Engine & Transmission Base Trim Blackstorm Trim Ex. Showroom (Rs.) Starry Black 1.5L PL CVT Sharp Pro HECTOR BLACKSTORM CVT 5S 21,24,800 2.0L DSL MT Sharp Pro HECTOR BLACKSTORM DSL 6MT 5S 21,94,800 1.5L PL CVT Sharp Pro HECTORPLUS7 BLACKSTORM CVT 7S 21,97,800 2.0L DSL MT Sharp Pro HECTORPLUS7 BLACKSTORM DSL 6MT 7S 22,54,800 2.0L DSL MT Sharp Pro HECTORPLUS6 BLACKSTORM DSL 6MT 6S 22,75,800

The features list comprises a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, panoramic sunroof, all-black leather seat upholstery with Blackstorm debossing in the front headrest and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with gunmetal finish. Speaking on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said,

“The Hector Blackstorm embodies our dedication to delivering unique and quality experiences by seamlessly blending power, luxury, and advanced technology. With its distinctive exterior featuring bold black aesthetics coupled with a refined black-themed interior and Gun Metal Accents, this edition reflects our focus on modernity and elegance”

The Blackstorm edition of the Hector also comes with a 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen, a wireless smartphone charger, push button engine start/stop with smart key, a first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and key sharing capabilities and more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands. The new edition is sold with a warranty of three years with unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services as standard.