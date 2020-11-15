MG Gloster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh, New Price List Inside

Even after the price hike, the MG Gloster is still one of the most affordable cars in its segment, undercutting Toyota Fortuner (diesel), Ford Endeavour & Tiguan AllSpace

The MG Gloster is the newest entrant in the seven-seat premium SUV segment that has largely been dominated by the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The MG SUV was launched in the Indian market at an introductory price last month, which was valid till October 31 or till the first 2,000 units sold out.

Since the deadline has passed, MG Motor has now hiked the prices of all variants of the Gloster, and the increase in price ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The Gloster was launched at a base price of Rs 28.98 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 35.38 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Now, the SUV’s price starts from Rs 29.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 35.58 lakh for the range-topping trim. Take a look at the updated variant-wise price of the MG Gloster below –

Variant New Price* Old Price* Super 7-seater Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 28.98 lakh Smart 6-seater Rs 31.48 lakh Rs 30.98 lakh Sharp 6-seater Rs 34.28 lakh Rs 33.98 lakh Sharp 7-seater Rs 33.98 lakh Rs 33.68 lakh Savvy 6-seater Rs 35.58 lakh Rs 35.38 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

The price of the entry-level Super 7-seat variant has gone up by a whole Rs 1 lakh, while the Smart 6-seat trim now costs Rs 50,000 more. Both the 6-seat and 7-seat versions of the Sharp trim now cost Rs 30,000 more than before. On the other hand, the price of the range-topping Savvy 6-seat variant has only been increased by Rs 20,000.

Talking about the SUV, it comes equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is available in two different states of tune. The single turbo engine is rated at 163 PS/375 Nm and comes with a front-wheel drive setup, while the twin-turbo version drives all four wheels, and belts out 218 PS of max power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties on the MG SUV are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. The MG Gloster currently puts up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 as well as the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in the Indian market.