MG Becomes First Carmaker To Adopt Wind Solar Hybrid Energy In India

MG Motor has partnered with CleanMax and it will draw power from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot from February 2022 onwards over the next 15 years

MG Motor India Limited has become the first passenger carmaker in the domestic market to adopt Wind Solar Hybrid Energy as the production plant in Halol, Gujarat will receive 50 per cent of electricity from CleanMax Wind Solar Hybrid Park. The British brand has joined hands with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd for the supply of 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power.

It will be supplied to Morris Garages’ manufacturing factory in Halol and under this relationship, MG will abate approximately two lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years – equal to planting more than thirteen lakh trees. MG Motor brought in the ZS EV as the company’s second product for the domestic market and it also received an update earlier this year.

The 44.5kWh battery pack has a claimed driving range of 419 km in the iCAT cycle – up from the 340km (ARAI claim). MG says 300-400 km range on a single charge in real-world conditions can be expected and the electric motor continues to pump out 143 hp and 353 Nm. The electric SUV was introduced with the initiative ‘Change what you can’ that encouraged people to adopt zero-emission vehicles.

CleanMax is the first renewable energy company to set up a Wind Solar Hybrid Power Park in Gujarat to sell clean energy to private consumers and corporates and it plans to expand to 150 MW by next year. Morris Garages’ Halol facility is expected to commence drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for the next fifteen years.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, spoke of the partnership and said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs.”

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and MD of CleanMax said that by supplying 50 per cent of its power requirement from the Hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, resulting in a very impressive reduction in CO2 emissions. CleanMax will also provide cost benefits for a hassle-free solution, and unlike the standalone Solar or Wind power, Wind Solar Hybrid Power provides power supply all the time while meeting greater percentage of daily power needs with renewable energy.