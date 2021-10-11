MG Astor Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 9.78 Lakh

MG Astor is retailed with two petrol engines and segment-first features like Level 2 ADAS tech and AI-based voice assistant are on offer

MG Motor India has today announced the launch of the Astor midsize SUV in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 9.78 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Bookings will commence on October 21, 2021, and the introductory prices are valid only for deliveries this year. The five-seater measuring 4.3 metres in length competes directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and recently launched Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in the highly competitive space.

The Astor is essentially the petrol version of the ZS and the electric version of it is already on sale in India. It is based on the facelifted ZS, which is already on sale in the international market, and it comes with a premium-looking exterior with a hexagonal concave shaped front grille, sharp LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and a busy bumper section.

Other exterior highlights are a reworked rear bumper, dual exhaust tips, faux skid plate and air ducts, wraparound LED tail lamps, newly designed 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, high mounted stop lamp with a spoiler integrated on top of the bootlid, shark fin antenna, grey coloured roof rails, crossover-ish roofline, raked front windshield, etc.

MG Astor Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) Style VTi-Tech MT Rs. 9.78 lakh Super VTi-Tech MT Rs. 11.28 lakh Super VTi-Tech CVT Rs. 12.68 lakh Smart VTi-Tech MT Rs. 12.98 lakh Sharp VTi-Tech MT Rs. 13.98 lakh Smart VTi-Tech CVT Rs. 14.18 lakh Sharp VTi-Tech CVT Rs. 14.98 lakh Smart 220 Turbo AT Rs. 15.88 lakh Sharp 220 Turbo AT Rs. 16.78 lakh

ADAS available as an option on Sharp VTi-Tech CVT and Sharp 220 Turbo AT

MG Astor Performance Specs Engine 1.3L Turbo Petrol/1.5L NA Petrol Power 140 hp/110 hp Torque 220 Nm/144 Nm Transmission MT & CVT/AT

To differentiate itself from the competition, MG has brought in a host of segment-first features such as AI-based voice assistant along with the latest iSmart technology, Jio e-SIM connectivity, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, leatherette seats, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, heated wing mirrors, and so on.

The MG Astor also offers a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climatic control, three cabin themes (dual-tone Iconic Ivory, Sangria Red and Tuxedo Black), and Level 2 ADAS based functions such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning.

The British manufacturer also enables Normal, Urban and Dynamic drive modes alongside safety features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Brake Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electric Parking Brake, etc. As for the performance, two petrol engines are utilised with no room for a diesel mill.

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is linked only with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and it produces around 140 horsepower. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol kicks out 110 horsepower and is paired with a manual transmission or an eight-step CVT. The numbers of variants available are Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red.