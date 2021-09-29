MG Astor Is The Most Tech-Savvy Mid-Size SUV In India

The MG Astor is basically the ICE and facelifted version of the ZS EV that is already on sale in India, and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc

MG Motor recently unveiled the Astor, its new mid-size SUV that will directly rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the newly launched Volkswagen Taigun. The Astor is MG’s fourth SUV in India, and will be positioned just below the Hector in the carmaker’s lineup. Pricing for the MG Astor is yet to be revealed, with a launch expected next month.

The MG Astor has been packed up to the brim with high-tech features and connected-car tech that will help it become the most tech-savvy mid-size SUV in India when it goes on sale next month, taking the spot from the Hyundai Creta. The Astor will be equipped with a range of first-in-class features.

The Astor’s equipment list consists of features like an AI-based Personal Assistant that can provide real-time traffic, weather, driving updates, while it can also source information from Wikipedia, crack jokes and will wish you on festivals, an embedded Jio SIM (e-SIM) with internet-based features and i-Smart Hub with integrated apps like MapMyIndia, Park+ and Koinearth.

It also gets a first-in-class Digital Passport that assesses your driving as well as stores service records, a digital Bluetooth key, along with three cabin interior colour options to choose from. However, the technology that actually helps the mid-size SUV stand out of its rivals is the Level 2 Advance Driver Assist System.

The MG Astor will become the first car in India to boast Level 2 ADAS that not only aids driving but also ensures safety. With level 2, the system is capable of performing acceleration and braking functions, while it can also activate steering control to assist the driving.

The list of first-in-segment autonomous level 2 features include Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking & Automatic Emergency Braking – Pedestrian, Speed Assist System with Speed Warning, Manual mode and Intelligent mode, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Intelligent Headlamp Control as well.