MG Astor, Hector, Gloster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 1.32 Lakh In Jan 2022

MG has announced a price hike on its cars in the Indian market, and here we take look at its IC engine-powered (petrol and diesel) cars

A lot of carmakers in India are increasing the prices of their vehicles this month, to cover the ever-increasing cost of production and transportation. MG Motor India is also one of these manufacturers. The Chinese-owned British carmaker has hiked the prices of its vehicles in the Indian market by up to Rs. 1.32 lakh.

MG Astor is the brand’s most affordable offering in the Indian market, but interestingly, it is also the most feature-loaded model in the company’s lineup here. The Astor has seen a price hike ranging from Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 30,000 this month. The SUV still has a starting price of just under Rs. 10 lakh, which is quite competitive.

MG Hector has undergone a price hike of around Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 62,000 on the petrol version, while its diesel version has become more expensive by Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 70,000. As for Hector Plus, the price hike is worth Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 61,000, and Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 69,000.

Also, MG has discontinued a few variants of the Hector and Hector Plus. On the petrol version of the Hector SUV, the following variants have been discontinued – Super MT, Super MT hybrid, Smart DCT, and Sharp DCT. On Hector diesel, the ‘Super MT’ variant has been discontinued.

The discontinued variants of the Hector Plus are as follows – Style 7-seater petrol MT, Smart 6-seater petrol DCT, Sharp 6-seater petrol DCT, and Super 6-seater diesel MT. It should be noted that the dual-clutch automatic transmission option has been removed entirely from the Hector and Hector Plus range.

Model New price range Old price range MG Astor Rs. 9.98 lakh to Rs. 17.73 lakh Rs. 9.78 lakh to Rs. 17.38 lakh MG Hector (petrol) Rs. 13.95 lakh to Rs. 19.28 lakh Rs. 13.50 lakh to Rs. 18.75 lakh MG Hector (diesel) Rs. 15.49 lakh to Rs. 19.91 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 19.21 lakh MG Hector Plus (petrol) Rs. 15.96 lakh to Rs. 20.0 lakh Rs. 13.97 lakh to Rs. 19.50 lakh MG Hector Plus (diesel) Rs. 15.95 lakh to Rs. 20.50 lakh Rs. 15.39 lakh to Rs. 19.95 lakh MG Gloster Rs. 30.99 lakh to Rs. 38.99 lakh Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.68 lakh

MG Gloster, the brand’s flagship model in India, is now more expensive by around Rs. 1.02 lakh to Rs. 1.32 lakh. However, it is still more affordable than the most popular large SUV in the Indian market – Toyota Fortuner.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi