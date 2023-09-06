MG Astor Black Storm Edition Launched At Rs. 14.48 Lakh

MG Motor has launched the Astor ‘Black Storm’ Limited Edition in the Indian market; The range of this all-black-themed car starts from Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor Indian today launched the Astor Black Storm Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes not very long after the Gloster Black Storm Edition was introduced in the country and it received a very warm response from the customers. Ahead of the festive season, the British car manufacturer is looking to boost the sales of the Astor which stands in a highly competitive segment. Let’s have a look at the details of the MG Astor Black Storm Edition.

MG Astor Black Storm Edition: Price

The range of the Black Storm Edition starts from Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual gearbox variant, going all the way up to Rs. 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT trim. This special edition is based on the Smart variant of the Astor and is only available in two trims.

MG Astor Black Storm Edition: What’s Special?

As it is quite clear from the name, The Astor Black Storm Edition sports an all-black exterior as well as interior theme. To begin with, we get an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, a black finish inside the headlamps and more. In addition to this, the roof rails, door garnish, fog lamp housing and skid plates are finished in the black theme along with the Black Storm badging on both the front fenders.

Inside the cabin, the Black Storm Edition boasts a panoramic sunroof, Tuxedo Black Upholstery with red stitching, Sangria red-themed AC Vents, an all-black Floor Console, steering wheel and doors with red stitches. Apart from this, the special edition also comes with JBL speakers and customers can get them fitted at all authorized MG dealerships across India.

MG Astor Black Storm Edition: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Black Storm Edition is only available with the 1.5-litre VTi-TECH engine putting out 110 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, mated to the option of a 5-speed manual and CVT transmission. The mid-size SUV also gets a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine which is good enough for 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, however, it has been skipped for the Black Storm Edition.