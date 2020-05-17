Mercedes-Benz Set To Launch Two AMG Mammoths In India On May 27

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 crore, while the updated AMG GT R’s price could hover around the Rs 2.5 crore mark

Mark the date on your calendars, since Mercedes-Benz India is planning to launch two V8-powered AMG monsters in the country on May 27, i.e. the C 63 Coupe, as well as the updated GT R. Given the current scenario, the German luxury carmaker will be launching both the cars digitally.

The previous iteration of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 was available in the Indian market in a standard four-door format, but this time, the carmaker is bringing the coupe version to the country, much like the C 43 Coupe that is currently on sale. Under the hood of this coupe will be a massive 4.0-litre, bi-turbo V8 engine putting out 476 PS of power, along with 650 Nm of twist.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the C 63 Coupe can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, before maxing out an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h. All this power is sent to the rear wheels of the car with the help of a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

In terms of design, the AMG C 63 gets the signature ‘Panamericana’ front grille that consists of vertical chrome slats, along with forged alloy wheels as compared to the C 43. Inside the cabin, the car is expected to get an updated digital instrument cluster, along with an updated version of the Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment system.

The new AMG GT R on the other hand, gets redesigned headlamps, the Panamericana radiator grille, an all-new steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, over the outgoing model.

Powering the supercar is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 unit that does duties on the C 63, albeit, in a higher state of tune. The engine produces 585 PS of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque, while the transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. The AMG GT R can go from nought to 100 in 3.6 seconds, and tops out at 318 km/h.

We expected Mercedes-Benz to price the AMG C 63 Coupe around the Rs 1.5 crore mark, similar to the price of the C 63 S previously sold in the market. The car will directly put up against the BMW M4 in the country. On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG GT R could be launched at a sticker price of around Rs 2.5 crore, and will lock horns with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.