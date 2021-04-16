Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric Sedan Debuts With 770 Km Range

The slopy design of the Mercedes-Benz EQS not only makes the luxury electric sedan look elegant but also helps restricting its drag coefficient to 0.20, making it the world’s most aerodynamic production car

Mercedes-Benz is all set to take charge of the luxury electric vehicle segment with the fully-electric EQS, which has now been revealed in all its glory. Arriving in the United States this fall, the futuristic EQS will offer an estimated WLTP range of around 478 miles or 770 km, which means that it will have the highest range in any electric vehicle currently on sale in the country.

The EQS is the first vehicle to use Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform, and the German luxury carmaker believes that the EV will be electric-powered equivalent to the S-Class sedan. It should be noted that the EQS will be produced in Sindelfingen, Germany alongside its ICE sibling, the S-Class.

The new EVA platform will be used for the upcoming EQE, EQE SUV and EQS SUV, and offers air suspension at each corner as well as a rear-wheel steering system with a standard 4.5 degree of rear steering angle. The EQS measures 5,216 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width, stands 1,512 mm tall and has a 3,210 mm long wheelbase.

Despite its huge dimensions, Mercedes claims that the EQS has a drag coefficient of 0.20, which means that it one-ups the facelifted Tesla Model S for aerodynamic efficiency. Actually, the Mercedes EQS has now become the most aerodynamic series-production vehicle ever sold in the entire world.

Serving as the company’s flagship electric vehicle, the full-size sedan is the first Mercedes-Benz car to come equipped with MBUX Hyperscreen, a massive glass dashboard incorporating three individual information displays – an instrument cluster, central infotainment system, as well as an auxiliary passenger-side touchscreen.

The 2022 Mercedes EQS will be available in two trims, both of which will be offered with a 108.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. The entry-level EQS 450+ will feature a single electric motor on the rear axle for a total of 329 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. The EQS 580 4MATIC on the other hand, will be offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration, thanks to an additional front electric motor.

The EQS 580 produces 516 hp and 828 Nm, which enables it to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, despite its dimensions and weight. The EQS can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes with the help of a 110-kW DC fast charger, while a standard 240-volt household wall box will take just under 12 hours to fully charge the battery from 10 per cent. Also, a 200-kW fast charger can add an impressive 186 miles of range in just 15 minutes.