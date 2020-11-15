Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan India Launch Expected This Year

Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be launched in the coming weeks and it made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz hosted the domestic premiere of the new A-Class sedan. While it was expected to arrive in the months following the biennial motor show, the health crisis plaguing the social and economic activities postponed the launch timeline. The latest A-Class sedan sold in the international markets likely to be launched by next month.

The regular version of the entry-level luxury sedan won’t arrive firstly though as the A35 AMG will be launched in the coming weeks and it gets an upgraded exterior compared to the standard A-Class. The sedan plays a significant role in the German brand garnering volumes and lately we have seen plenty of activity in the entry-level luxury space from Audi and BMW with Q2 and 3-Series Gran Coupe respectively.

On the outside, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG gets a set of new alloy wheels, bigger exhaust pipes, sportier side skirts, bolder front and rear bumpers, a boot lid spoiler, etc. The cabin also gets AMG treatment courtesy of AMG bucket seat, AMG steering wheel, contrast interior touches, Burmester audio, LED ambient lighting, sunroof and so on.

The luxury sedan also gets dual 10.25-inch displays – one for the instrument cluster and the other will be used as a touchscreen infotainment system. The standard A-Class sedan will follow soon after and it will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 194 bhp maximum power while the 2.0-litre petrol engine could also be employed.

It is expected to generate 185 bhp, connected to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The AMG version will be equipped with a 305 horsepower engine. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a height of 1,466 mm with a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. The new A-Class sedan sits on the MFA platform and it will be used for more future models as well.

As for the pricing, the regular A-Class sedan could cost around Rs. 40 lakh while the AMG version could carry a quoted price tag of around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).