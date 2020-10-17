Mercedes A-Class (BMW 2 Series Rival) Launching This Festive Season

The standard version of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class will likely debut this festive season while the 35 AMG with 306 horses will be launched later this month

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz India debuted the A-Class Limo and it was expected to enter showrooms in the coming months, only for the launch plans to be postponed courtesy of the health crisis. We have already seen three big launches in recent days – the Audi Q2, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Land Rover Defender – and Mercedes-Benz will likely join the party later this month.

The leading German luxury carmaker will bring in the A-Class 35 AMG first and it will be powered by an engine capable of producing 306 horsepower, paired with an all-wheel-drive system. The performance-spec variant will have a more aggressive exterior and it could be priced around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom). It comprises of a sporty front bumper and side skirts, new exhaust pipes, bigger alloy wheels and spoiler.

The interior gets AMG bits such as a sporty AMG steering wheel, Burmester audio, LED ambient lighting, sunroof, latest MBUX software, dual 10.25-inch screens (one acts as an infotainment system and the other as an instrument cluster), AMG bucket seats, contrast finishes and so on. Mercedes-Benz is said to bring in the standard A-Class around this festive season.

It will likely use both petrol and diesel engines and it has a longer wheelbase length of 2,729 mm compared to the CLA. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has bigger proportions than the recently introduced BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. The petrol engine is expected to develop around 185 horsepower and the diesel around 194 horsepower.

The equipment list will boast of features such as a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control system, LED lighting all around, wireless charging facility, MBUX with connected features and so on. The luxury car manufacturers are exploring entry-level segments to garner higher volumes and it would help in long term sustainability.

Just a while ago, Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQC electric crossover and it will get rivals in the form of Audi e-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace in the coming months.