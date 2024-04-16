Meet World’s First Hummer EV SUV Converted To Right Hand Drive

The RHD Hummer EV is available in over 77 countries including India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore

Global Conversions, recognised for its proficiency in Left to Right-Hand Drive vehicle conversions, has introduced the world’s first Right-Hand Drive conversion of the Hummer EV SUV. General Motors has been producing the GMC Hummer EV line of battery electric heavy-duty vehicles since 2021. This lineup includes two variants: a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is offered in four variants globally: 2, 2X, 3X, and Edition 1. It boasts 482 km range and is powered by three Ultium Drive System, coupled with a 20-module double-stacked battery, producing 818 bhp peak torque and 15,591 Nm of maximum torque. According to the brand, the Hummer EV SUV offers a balanced driving experience both on-road and off-road.

With a nine-inch shorter wheelbase compared to the Hummer EV pickup truck, it is said to be optimised for superior off-road capability. It is based on GMC’s Ultium platform which enables improved departure and break-over angles along with a tighter turning circle of 10.8 metres with four-wheel steer. It would always be a challenge to convert layouts for a vehicle of this size.

Global Conversions took the challenge of converting the Hummer EV to RHD in just 27 days or less with seamless integration and attention to detail. The company has now handed over the keys to the first customer of the Right Hand Drive Hummer EV SUV, marking a significant milestone. It is worth noting that the brand boasts over 78 years of collective experience in the conversion industry.

Suresh Edirisinghe, owner of Global Conversions, said, “It is a testament to our team’s expertise, dedication, and commitment to delivering unparalleled conversion services. This accomplishment opens up new possibilities for the automotive industry, and we look forward to undertaking many more groundbreaking projects in the future.”

Global Conversions holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring that its conversions adhere to internationally recognised standards for quality management systems. Its Right-Hand Drive (RHD) vehicles are available in over 77 countries including Australia, South Africa, India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, New Zealand, Seychelles, Singapore, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. More Hummers are being prepped for conversion including the 2024 pick-up.