Massive Discounts On Honda Sedans This Festive Season

Honda is offering big discount deals for its popular sedans – City and Amaze – this festive season in India

Honda India has announced offers and discounts just before the start of the festive season and they sure do look captivating. Here we have explained about the attractive deals for Amaze and City:

Honda City

Honda is offering its biggest discount on the Honda City with a total of up to Rs 75,000 making the deal even sweeter as the product itself is one of the best there is in the market. The updated Honda City which went through a minor facelift a few months ago, is in its 5th generation and is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.



The City’s rivals are the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The updated prices of the Honda City start at Rs 11.63 Lakh. We would like to inform you that unfortunately there is no discount on the strong hybrid version of the City.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze gets benefits up to Rs 57,000 based on the variant you select. Honda Amaze is currently offered with only one engine option which is the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol unit that puts out 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.



The Honda Amaze’s arch-rivals include the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Honda Amaze is expected to receive a radical upgrade next year and this should keep things interesting in the compact sedan segment. The updated price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 7.10 Lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The all-new Honda Amaze likely coming out in 2024 will take design inspiration from the global crop of Honda sedans such as the Accord and the interior could feature a range of new features in line with the modern standards. However, the existing powertrain lineup and gearbox combinations will continue.